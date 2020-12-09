Early applications open at Aurora College; no more application fees

- Advertisement -

Aurora College has changed the timing of its application process to provide students with early acceptance notices.

The College says this will offer students the certainty that they have been accepted into a fall 2021-22 program at the College.

They note that an early application process gives students additional time to achieve the requirements needed to meet their post-secondary goals and improves a student’s chance of being accepted into the program of their choice.

Students will be informed whether they are accepted within two weeks of Aurora College receiving their complete application.

In addition to the early application process, Aurora College will no longer charge an application fee for NWT and Canadian applicants.

International students will pay a non-refundable tuition deposit rather than application fee.

Andy Bevan, Aurora College President states that these changes are part of Aurora College’s commitment to improving services to students.

“Improved application processes strengthen the foundation of the College in preparation for its transformation into a polytechnic university.”

The application process is now open.