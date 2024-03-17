Generosity once again showed no bounds in Yellowknife as the YWCA NWT was presented with a cheque for more than $12,000 as part of it’s annual food drive.

During the middle of the drive at the Yellowknife Co-op over the weekend, Store Manager Jeff Kincaid delivered the additional funds to the organization which has been in the community for nearly 60 years.

YWCA board member Megan Holsapple said the funds will go support many programs offered by YWCA Such as The Housing Project, Youth Leadership Program, and After School Care. Holsapple says the community always plays a huge role in the success of the YWCA.

“It’s an amazing thing to see our community come together to support the needy families who are in our community, they need food and were happy to support them in this way,” Holsapple adds.

The YWCA was established in Yellowknife In 1966 and recently moved just after evacuation into their new location across from The Northern United Place