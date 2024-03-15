The Inuvik RCMP recently confiscated a substantial amount of cash in a drug investigation.

When carrying out a search warrant at a local hotel for a drug trafficking investigation, Inuvik officers recovered cocaine, pills that are suspected to be opioids, and fifteen thousand dollars in cash.

As the investigation continued, 30-year-old Abubakar Bakal from Edmonton has been charged with:

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Possession of a controlled substance relating to cocaine, and

Possession of a controlled substance relating to opioids.

Inuvik Officers are asking for anyone who may have additional information on this matter to give them a call at 867-777-1111.