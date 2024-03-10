- Advertisement -

An update has been provided for the Northwest Territories Hazard Identification Risk Assessment (HIRA).

This service helps provide information to the public on what hazards prove to be the greatest threat to one’s safety, as well as structural, environmental, and economic safety. The Assessment falls under the GNWT’s emergency management program. It helps identifies what factors could be potential hazards to the different programs the GNWT develops in regards to emergency response and territorial preparedness.

This latest update was developed with the help of an external consultant, who made use of data from HIRA reports from 2022 and 2014. The update concluded that the top hazards to the Northern community include flooding, wildfires and “interface fires” (which are fires located where the edge of a community meets a forested area), and interruptions to critical services such as fuel supplies and power.