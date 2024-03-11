The NWT Archives have just received a substantial donation of images detailing the Territory’s history in aviation.

A notable Northern pilot, Timothy Garrish, donated over 900 images and other resources to the Archives. These images depict ariel landscapes, various bush planes, waterbombers, and firefighting operations. Also submitted were written records sharing Garrish’s life as a pilot, including his experience owning a small charter service, and water-scooping maps for firefighting uses.

In total, there are 1035 new additions to the Archive. Most of the new material is dated in the mid-1970’s to the 1990’s. Garrish has been living in the NWT sine 1973, and has been working with several different aviation services for nearly fifty years. He worked alongside the NWT Archive to properly and clearly describe each addition to the record.

These donations were made over the last several years. The first batch of photos was donated in 2018, and more was given in 2019 and 2021.

Garrish’s collection can now be found in its entirety on the NWT Archive website by clicking here.