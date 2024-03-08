The GNWT is seeking the public’s input on proposed amendments to the Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations.

These regulations are in regard to the misuse of electronic logging devices (ELD). The use of these devices was made mandatory in 2023 to help monitor when the drivers of large commercial vehicles were actively driving, and when they would take breaks. This replaced the paper log-book system that was in place before, requiring drivers to file out that information by hand, and keep that log inside the vehicle.

The proposed changes to the Regulation would help outline conviction procedures for whenever the ELDs are misused. These changes are aiming to help support road safety and bring the Territory’s regulations in line with similar procedures across Canada. Some of the changes would include practices like 20 ticketable offences, and increasing set fines. The increase in fines are expected to act as a better deterrent against misusing the devices. Another proposal would allow offenders to avoid elongated court proceedings by simply paying the fine and administrative fee.

Feedback can be provided on this matter by clicking here. Engagement will be accepted until April 8th.