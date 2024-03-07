The GNWT has updated the Territory’s guidelines on Colorectal Cancer Screening.

There are five revised guidelines, each depending on the age of the patient. The affected ages between 50 to 75 and over, and include whether or not a patient has a history of cancer within their family.

For people over 50, it is recommended that they take a Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) every two years. Anyone who has a diagnosed family member over the age of 60 is recommended to take an FIT test every two years, or a colonoscopy every five years once they turn 40.

For people who have a diagnosed family member under the age of 60, it is recommended that they begin receiving colonoscopies every five years once they turn 40, or ten years prior to the age of their youngest diagnosed family member. Anyone who is over the age of 75 is advised to talk with their healthcare provider about screening options and the next suitable course of action.

Additionally, anyone who has any previous family history with colorectal cancer is advised to speak with their healthcare provider about seeing an Endoscopisty.