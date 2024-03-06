The community of Fort Simpson will be holding a public engagement session for the public to discuss any ways improvements can be made to their airport.

The Development Plan for the Fort Simpson Public Airport is designed to help promote beneficial growth at the location. It helps to develop recommendations and policies for any future plans for the airport, with any proposed plans intended to last for at least twenty years.

Fort Simpson residents are invited to attend a public meeting for this matter on March 13th at 6:00pm at the Fort Simpson Community Hall.

The public will be able to learn more about the Development Plan, share their own insights, and ask questions to help work towards the goal of improving the airport, and making sure it meets the needs of the region.

Feedback can also be sent in online by sending an email to [email protected]. The deadline to send in feedback and questions is March 31st.