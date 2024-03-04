As part of its efforts to improve their emergency response methods, the GNWT is seeking a third-party contractor to help undertake the largest after-action review it has ever done.

Whichever contractor is selected, they will be going over the various emergency management decisions that were taken by the GNWT during the 2023 wildfires. This includes actions that related to risk monitoring, emergency preparedness, communication with the public, and the transition to handling recovery services.

This review period will rely heavily on public engagement, anonymous feedback, and interviews with the people who were the most affected by the fires. The people that will be focussed on will be non-government groups, regional and territorial EMO’s, indigenous governments, GNWT employees, and residents who were directly impacted by the fires.

It is expected that the final independent review of the wildfire emergency response will be released in Fall of this year. Their findings will determine whether or not a public inquiry will be needed.