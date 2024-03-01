The RCMP are warning Northern residents of a scam going around, attempting to scare people into sending them money by accusing them of serious crimes.

Officers are reporting that the scam consists of residents being sent letters, allegedly from the “Vice President/Director” of the RCMP, stating that the recipient has been determined to have accessed and downloaded pornographic content involving minors. The letters then demand a cash payment in exchange for keeping the accusations hidden from the media and the social circle of the recipients.

The letters make use of confusing, but official sounding legal jargon, in what is likely an attempt to confuse and frighten the recipients. The letter also threatens legal action against the recipient if the money is not sent by a certain deadline, yet no deadline is provided.

The RCMP are assuring the public that these letters have not been sent by them, and are illegitimate. Residents are advised to not respond to these letters in any way, and to instead contact their local detachments. These letters have been reported in Fort Smith, received by either email or regular letters.

Anyone who has received a letter that claims to be from the RCMP but is unsure of its authenticity can simply contact their local detachment and receive confirmation. The RCMP do not request money from individuals, and legally binding court documents will only ever be delivered in person, who through a registered email.