Last week, the Behchoko RCMP made a significant drug seizure after conducting a routine traffic stop.

On February 24th, officers conducted the stop along Highway 3. The three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody when officers found evidence of drugs inside. An investigation turned up just under 2 kilograms of cocaine, as well as a semi-automatic handgun, and an extended round magazine, which is prohibited.

The occupants of the vehicle, Jennifer Drygeese-Yelle from Dettah, Jackito Guiwan of Edmonton, and Othman Mohammed of Edmonton have each received the following charges;

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited device

Tampering with a serial number

Additionally, Mohammed has received an additional charge of failing to comply with a release condition in relation to an earlier charge he received in Edmonton.

RCMP officials are again reminding all Northerners that the presence of drugs and firearms can have a large negative impact on NWT communities.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111.