At a recent gathering in Montreal, Caroline Wawzonek, the Minister of Infrastructure for the Northwest Territories, met with other government officials to discuss some of the North’s transportation and highway safety matters.

On February 23rd, Wawzonek met with Canada’s Minister of Transport, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, and the two served as co-chairs for the meeting. The gathered ministers discussed ways to strengthen the supply chains and trade corridors of the North and other more remote communities. This is a matter that ministers from across the country have been working on.

Some of the matters they discussed include;

Strengthening existing supply chains to help boost Canada’s economy and reduce costs for Canadians.

Improving the transportation system in regards to safety, security, and reducing carbon footprint.

Addressing the infrastructure gaps that exist in northern and remote communities

Replenishing the National Trade Corridors Fund.

When it came to transportation services in the north, Ministers discussed some of the vulnerabilities of transportation networks after some of the natural disasters that have occurred. They expect that these pressures will only increase if the North continues to see shorter and warmer winters. They discussed the possibility of upgrading and providing more funding to help with the maintenance of our winter roads, airstrips, and bridges.

Another key talking point unique to the North was the disparity at which Indigenous communities rely on year-round air travel for things like all-season supplies, medical aid, economic development, and tourism. Ministers promised to continue working with industry stakeholders to establish more reliable and affordable air services in remote and rural communities in the North, and across Canada.