The GNWT is currently accepting applications for the Supporting Child Inclusion and Participation Program for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The Supporting Child Inclusion and Participation Program provides Indigenous and community governments, non-profits, and licensed centre-based early learning and child care programs with funding to help enhance child inclusion and participation of children from birth to six years of age who require enhanced or individual assistance to safely and fully participate in early learning.

Funding is available to help improve child inclusion and participation in early learning by hiring staff to support children who could not otherwise safely attend programming and accessing professional support that increases staff knowledge to better support children.

Three funding streams are available, each with its own application process.

Additional staffing funding to hire a staff member to provide support for one child who could not otherwise safely attend programming or community activities (one-to-one support), or to hire a staff member to support multiple children when the ratio does not allow for a safe and effective learning environment (one-to-multiple support). Applications for Additional staffing are accepted yearly.

Program consultation to hire a consultant to help staff increase their skills and knowledge to better to support children in programs. Applications for Additional staffing are accepted yearly.

Community program funding to create and/or enhance unlicensed play-based early learning opportunities, such as ‘Family & Tot’ groups. Applications for Community Program Funding will now only be accepted every two years.