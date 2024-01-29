Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Literacy Awards, and the deadline is approaching.

Nomination forms can be filled out and sent to [email protected] by February 14th. The forms must include two email references and/or letters of support. Additional supporting material, such as photographs, audio-visuals, publications and products, are welcome but not necessary.

Up to eight ministerial literacy awards may be given each year.

Youth Learner Literacy Award

Adult Learner Literacy Award

Youth Indigenous Language Champion Award

Outstanding NWT Educator Award

Outstanding Support for Literacy Development NWT Business Award

Second Language Learner Award

Supporting Literacy Through Technology Award

Outstanding Non-Profit Support for Literacy/Language Development

The Premiers of Canada Council of the Federation of Literacy Award is also available for nomination. There will be one winner for each category, and the nominees will be decided upon through a selection committee process.

The winner of the Premiers of Canada Council of the Federation of Literacy Award receives a Council of the Federation medallion, a $300 literacy grant cheque, and a congratulatory letter and certificate from the Premier of the Northwest Territories.

Winners of the Ministerial Literacy Awards will each receive a $150 literacy grant cheque, and a congratulatory letter and certificate from the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment.

Nomination forms can be found by clicking here.