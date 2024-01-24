Additional charges have been laid on the individual responsible for starting the fire that claimed the life of Clara Blake.

Back on December 15th, the Fort McPherson RCMP were called to a complaint reporting a residential fire in the community of Fort McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and assisted the fire department in the response to the fire. An initial investigation supported that the cause of the fire was arson.

A few days later, human remains were located during the fire scene examination and later identified as belonging to Clara Blake.

27-year-old Randall Blake was arrested and charged in connection to the fire, and now faces an additional charge of manslaughter. Blake remains in custody, and is awaiting a date in court.