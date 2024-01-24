In response to the plane crash that has shocked the community, the Town of Fort Smith is holding a public gathering at the Community Centre to allow residents to be together during this time of mourning.

On the Town of Fort Smith Facebook page, the Mayor and Council expressed their condolences to the friends and family of those who were lost, stating that “these people are treasured members of our community and their loss touches everyone.”

The Town is encouraging people to seek out whatever supports they need, and several mental health resources have already been provided from various sources.

Having opened at 10:00 am, Fort Smith’s Community Recreation Centre has been offered as a place where town residents can gather in order to not be alone during this difficult time. Snacks and hot beverages are provided

“Our community is strong and resilient, and together we will support each other.”