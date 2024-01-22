The GNWT has released the 2021 Flood After-Action Review (AAR) Report. An external consultant was contracted to undertake the review to hear the perspectives of those who were involved with or affected by the 2021 flood so that the GNWT can better prepare for future emergencies.

The 2021 Flood After-Action Review Report incorporates feedback from emergency management organizations, community governments, and the public, and identifies recommendations for improvement at all levels – individual, community government, and territorial government. The report also contains information on activities the GNWT is undertaking to address recommendations.

The release of this report was delayed due to numerous emergency events requiring extensive response coordination and associated recovery activities.

In the spring of 2021, the Northwest Territories (NWT) experienced its worst flood season on record. This flood event impacted five communities along the Hay and Mackenzie River systems (Hay River, Jean Marie River, Fort Simpson, Fort Good Hope, and Aklavik) and Little Buffalo River (Fort Resolution) resulting in damages to approximately 100 homes, 30 small businesses, six Non-government Organizations (NGOs), and community infrastructure.

It also required the evacuation or partial evacuation of hundreds of residents from most of the impacted communities due to flooding or the high risk of flooding. Total damages are estimated at over $40 million.