The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) has announced the extension of a temporary suspension of regular (planned) labour and delivery services at the Inuvik Regional Hospital.

Originally put in place from January 11 to 14, this service reduction is being extended to January 22. During this period only emergency assessment and birthing services will be available. This service reduction is related to temporary, sudden and unexpected significant reduction of available qualified obstetric registered nursing staff.

Individuals who were planning to give birth in Inuvik and who are 36 weeks or more in their pregnancy will be contacted and it is highly recommended their care be transferred to Yellowknife. In some cases, based on discussions with a clinician individuals may be supported to remain in-community until 37 weeks. Those who are under 36 weeks gestation before January 22nd are not expected to be impacted at this time.

Inuvik Regional Hospital will continue to ensure emergency labour and delivery care is available during the service reduction. Pre-and-post natal assessments and care will continue. Anyone who is pregnant and requires assessment or who goes into labour should present to the IRH emergency department for care.

Efforts are being made to improve staffing, and some success has been made, but it is not yet at the point where regular services can be resumed.