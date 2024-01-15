The Northwest Territories branch of the Habitat for Humanity are inviting Northern students to take part in an annual national writing contest.

The students are encouraged to think about what home means to them, and write their thoughts down into a poem or essay. Meaning of Home submissions are judged and across Canada three grand prize winners, one from each grade, will receive a $30,000 grant to direct to their local Habitat for Humanity. Nine runners-up, three from each grade, will also receive a $10,000 grant towards a local Habitat build.

Dave Hurley, President of Habitat for Humanity Northwest Territories, said in a statement that “The Meaning of Home contest is a great opportunity for students to learn about giving back to their community and the importance of having a safe home, and we encourage participation from students and teachers across the territory. We’re excited for the opportunity to create more awareness of our local Habitat for Humanity and the potential to have a winner from the Northwest Territories”

Teachers or parents who are interested in having their grade 4, 5 or 6 students participate can access an educational module online at meaningofhome.ca that includes writing tips and information on affordable housing issues in Canada.

Writing submissions can be sent in to meaningofhome.ca. Winners of the 2024 Meaning of Home contest will be announced in May 2024.