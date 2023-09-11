The GNWT’s Marine Transportation Services (MTS) has cancelled final sailings to Norman Wells and Tulita due to low water levels.

According to MTS, low water levels make it dangerous to operate on the Mackenzie River and threatens crew safety.

Staff are currently assessing deck cargo and arranging alternate plans for shipment and MTS says they will work directly with affected customers.

Despite cancellations, the GNWT remains confident that fuel supply is not an issue. The Territory says fuel for Tulita was delivered earlier in summer, and diesel fuel for Deline will now be shipped entirely by winter road in 2024.