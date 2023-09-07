Cleanup and containment efforts continue in the North Slave fires, with most being classified as “Being Held.”

In the Yellowknife/Behchoko fire, crews are continuing their mop up and bucketing procedures, taking care of hotspots. Heavy equipment continues to be demobilized in order to be redeployed to other areas. Similar actions are being taken with the Ingraham Trail fire, which is also being held.

While the Dettah fire is still classified as out of control, it has made little progress in reaching the community. Assessments are being made every day, and crews are prepared to take immediate action if there are any threats to containment.

Also, regarding drivers returning to Yellowknife, NWT Fire has reported that firefighters have seen children playing in burned forest areas along the highway. They wish to remind everyone that this is extremely dangerous, as there are still pits of hot ash in those areas, as well as trees with damaged root systems that are at risk of falling. Some areas also still have active fires. NWT Fire is reminding drivers to not interact with any burnt forest areas while they return home. If an incident does happen, it will take time and resources away from the important work the responders are doing.