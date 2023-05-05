Smoke from a wildfire outside of Fort Smith is likely to impact air quality and visibility in the Yellowknife region this weekend.

The wildfire was reported 32 kilometres outside of Fort Smith on May 4th, NWT Fire provided an update Friday evening that a second fire that was suspected to be caused by an escaped burn pile, is approximately 22 hectares and 16 km west of Fort Smith. While there may be visible smoke and fire along the highway, NWT Fire is currently advising the public that the town on Fort Smith is Currently not under any threat.

Two wildfire teams are on scene with aircraft support as they focus efforts to protecting cabins, residencies, highway and fibre infrastructure that is nearby. This wildfire is the only two currently within the Territories, south of the border in Alberta, several wildfires continue to burn out of control and have promoted evacuation alerts.

If traveling to Alberta this weekend it’s recommended to check the Alberta wildfire website before and during your travels. The Town of High Level is currently surrounded by a few wildfires, and while smoke is affecting the surrounding area, including High Level, officials say there is no threat to any communities currently.

To stay up-to-date on the wildfires within the territory visit the wildfire webpage and if you see any wildfires the number to call is 1-877-NWT-FIRE.