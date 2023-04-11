The Yellowknife Fire Division Public Safety Communication Centre, is observing National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week this week.

The week is celebrated every year during the second week of April and aims to thank and raise awareness for the work Communication Centre employees do to serve the public.

“The City thanks our dispatchers for their hard work and dedication.” The City said in a release.

“Communication Centre dispatchers answer emergency and non-emergency calls and connect callers to emergency care, fire response, and provide valuable resources to those in need,” the City added.

According to the Yellowknife Fire Division an estimated 7,000 calls per year are made to the Public Safety Communication Centre.

A recognition event is being planned by the Fire Chief’s office for later this week.