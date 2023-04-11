Listen Live
Dettah ice road officially closes for the season

By Ethan Montague
Dettah ice road officially closed as of April 10th

After a slushy weekend with high temperatures, the Dettah ice road has officially closed.

A tweet on Monday from the GNWT Department of Infrastructure said the road was expected to be closed by April 12th, and shortly after a second tweet confirmed the road’s official closure on April 10th.

The ice road is an integral part of Yellowknife tourism and the closure means travel to Dettah from Yellowknife goes up by an additional ten minutes.

“We are on the front line of climate change and are experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures. For driver safety, we have closed some winter roads and ice crossings with little advance notice.” The Department of Infrastructure said in a tweet.

The Department of Infrastructure has announced several seasonal road closures due to ice conditions including: The Liard River ice crossing to Nahanni Butte, Mackenzie River ice crossing to Wrigley, and the highway between Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk. 

The GNWT is advising drivers to check highway conditions at: https://dot.gov.nt.ca/Highways

