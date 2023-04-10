Listen Live
ADVISORY: Two vehicle collision on 49th and Franklin intersection

By Ethan Montague

A two vehicle collision on 49th and Franklin around 4:00pm on April 10th 2023, has stopped traffic outside the A&W.

Two police cruisers were on scene and no injuries have been reported.

