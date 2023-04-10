HomeNewsADVISORY: Two vehicle collision on 49th and Franklin intersection FeaturedNewsYellowknife News ADVISORY: Two vehicle collision on 49th and Franklin intersection By Ethan Montague Monday, Apr. 10th, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A two vehicle collision on 49th and Franklin around 4:00pm on April 10th 2023, has stopped traffic outside the A&W. Two police cruisers were on scene and no injuries have been reported. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisement - Continue Reading Hay River News Town of Hay River announces plans for ‘Breakup 2023’ Hay River News RCMP investigating serious assault in Hay River Hay River News Hay River begins preparations for ‘Breakup 2023’ Hay River News Hay River Submits Request for New electrical Franchise Load more