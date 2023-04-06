A Hay River man was recently arrested, and has been charged with several counts relating to sexual assault.

On April 5th, Fort Smith RCMP took thirty-year-old Bereket Habteselassi into custody. He has received the following charges;

Three counts of Sexual Assault (The separate incidents involving two different adult female victims)

Break Enter and Commit Sexual Assault

Two counts of Failing to Comply with a Release Order

Bereket HABTESELASSIE goes by “BK” and has spent time in several communities in the NWT and Alberta. The police have received information that there may be more victims and thus, are releasing Mr. HABTESELASSIE’s name and photograph in the hopes of encouraging potential victims to contact police in their local jurisdiction.

Mr. HABTESELASSIE is currently in custody.