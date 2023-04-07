Today is Good Friday, marking the beginning of the Easter Long Weekend, and Yellowknife has several events going on to celebrate!

Today, the Yellowknife Gymnastics Club is holding a classic Easter Egg Hunt, as well as an Open Gym event. Along side the egg hunt, this event will feature face painting, and a chance for kids to have thier picture taken with the Easter Bunny! Each child will get a goody bag to take home at the end.

This event will run from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Admission is $20 for each child, with tickets available for purchase online. Admission for adults is $5, which can be payed at the front doors. Children under the age of 6 must have a parent or guardian, and photos with the Easter Bunny are by donation.

Tickets for the event can be found by clicking here.

A few other events are set for the weekend as well. On Saturday, April 8th, the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is inviting the public to come down and enjoy a free Easter swim from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Then on Sunday, April 9th, a similar event is set for the Shorty Brown Arena. A free Easter Skate session will be available from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.