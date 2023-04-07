Listen Live
Yellowknife is Ready for Easter!

By Connor Pitre
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)

Today is Good Friday, marking the beginning of the Easter Long Weekend, and Yellowknife has several events going on to celebrate!

Today, the Yellowknife Gymnastics Club is holding a classic Easter Egg Hunt, as well as an Open Gym event. Along side the egg hunt, this event will feature face painting, and a chance for kids to have thier picture taken with the Easter Bunny! Each child will get a goody bag to take home at the end.

This event will run from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Admission is $20 for each child, with tickets available for purchase online. Admission for adults is $5, which can be payed at the front doors. Children under the age of 6 must have a parent or guardian, and photos with the Easter Bunny are by donation.

Tickets for the event can be found by clicking here.

A few other events are set for the weekend as well. On Saturday, April 8th, the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is inviting the public to come down and enjoy a free Easter swim from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Then on Sunday, April 9th, a similar event is set for the Shorty Brown Arena. A free Easter Skate session will be available from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

