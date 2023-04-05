A fairly new tradition is coming back once again to the City of Yellowknife.

Signed, a design and print shop in Yellokwnife, is for the third time putting together The Great Ptarmi Hunt.

This free event will see one hundred small Ptarmi toys hidden along Frame Lake Trail. Ninety of the ptarmis will have numbered stickers, which residents can bring back to Signed in exchange for small prizes.

Janet Pacey, the Owner of signed who created the Ptarmi character, shared what makes the remaining ten ptarmis so special.

“This year, we’re adding something a little special, in that we’re doing the Super Special Ptarmis. There’s ten of them, and they’ll each have a teeny, tiny, ptarmi pin on their scarf, and they’ll have a special sticker on the bags that the ptarmis are in. So if people find THOSE ones, and bring them to Signed, we’ll give them BIG PTARMI. A ten-inch high ptarmi.”

Janet explained that this event was started back in 2020 in order to give local families something to do in the early days of the pandemic. They ended up skipping the event in 2021, since it just wasn’t a good time for it.

“It’s the time of year for us. It’s the government year end, and people are trying to spend all their money in late March, so in early April, we’re always a little bit fried, which we are again this year. I don’t know why we missed 2021, to be perfectly honest.”

Janet had a few worries from 2021 that the event wasn’t as popular as she’d hoped, but those fears were put to bed when she saw the incredible turnout at the 2022 event. That trend has continued, as she is rather excited for this weekend.

“It’s been a great family thing, and adults too! It seems like everybody really has a good time with it, so I’m really pleased that we can do this for our community.”

With only 100 ptarmis hidden out along the trail, Janet has asked that parents temper their children’s expectations, since not everyone can take a ptarmi home. She also asks that everyone who participates only take one ptarmi per household.