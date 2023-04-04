Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation has announced a $2 million campaign to sponsor several projects and initiatives.

The campaign is set to continue over several years and includes the purchase of new equipment, an endowment fund, educational bursaries, and an art fund.

Students who are northern residents and return home will still be eligible for bursaries for their education.

“We are offering 10 students educational bursaries provided they return home to pursue their career.” Foundation Director Patty Olexin-Lang told MyTrueNorthNow.

Olexin-Lang says that while Aurora College provides several eligible courses, students who want to pursue higher education are sometimes forced to go south to pursue the path.

“Not everyone wants to take their education here, or if they wish to pursue a field that Aurora College does not offer like doctor courses,” she added.

Northwestel has committed $300,000 over five years to the campaign, making the telecommunications company the foundation’s first supporter.

“Helping fund healthcare in the North means more Northerners can get the life-saving treatment they need without having to leave the NWT.” Northwestel VP of Business Markets Paul Gillard said in a release.