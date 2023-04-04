Local art gallery, ‘The Gallery on 47th’ is holding its first exhibition of the month with an easter twist.

The Easter Mini-Market will be held on Thursday, April 6th promising to deliver gifts and prizes for all who attend.

“These mini-markets are always fun, with one-artist shows it’s great because the artist can take over the space but this is fun because there are so many different people represented.” Gallery Owner and Operator Ainsley Dempsey told MyTrueNorthNow.

“We find that each artist has their own following, so we get a mixture of people through, and often people who haven’t been out before which is great,” Dempsey added.

Dempsey says she is particularly excited to showcase traditional Ukrainian pysanky created by local artist Azure Degrow.

Gallery events usually take place on Fridays but, this market will be held on Thursday due to the holiday.