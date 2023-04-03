Parks Canada has just announced that the winter road through Wood Buffalo National Park from Fort Smith to Fort Chipewyan will be officially closing for the season on Wednesday, April 5th.

The group gave their thanks to the users of the road for their patience as crews worked to maintain the road over what became a surprisingly challenging season. They also advise that anyone who still wishes to use the road before it is closed exercise extra caution, as the warmer weather will have an impact on the stability of the road.

At this time, it is advised that the only vehicles that should be on the road are 4×4 or All Wheel Drive vehicles.

A few other winter roads have already been closed for the season, including:

– NWT/Yukon Border Road at Fort McPherson

– Fort Good Hope to Coleville

– Norman Wells to Fort Good Hope

– Tulita to Norman Wells

– Deline Access at Tulita

– Wrigley to Deline Access

– Sambaa K’e Access

The current status on NWT winter roads can be found through Parks Canada and the GNWT on their respective websites.