Makerspace YK has announced they have officially purchased the ground floor units of 5001 Forrest Drive.

The organization received $558k in funding for the project from the Federal Government through the ‘Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.’ The GNWT Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment also contributed $75k.

“This funding will allow us to continue growing our organization and supporting the community in new and exciting ways.” Makerspace YK President Cat Mcgurk said in a release.

Makerspace YK is a non-profit that provides access to resources for citizens and artists to pursue creative projects.

- Advertisement -

Local artists say they are excited for the space to now have a permanent residence in the community.

“As a long-time proponent of art in the community I immediately sent them my congratulations.” Local glass artist Matthew Grogono told MyTrueNorthNow.

“It’s a great direction for the community; historically, arts and culture have been forgotten in Yellowknife but it’s great to see the pendulum swinging the other way. If the arts community is uniting that is great to see.” He added.

Under new ownership, Makerspace YK says they are continuing their promise to provide a collaborative environment for artists to continue their growth in the creative space.