Fort Providence RCMP wish to inform the public that two firearms were stolen from a residence in the community.

The complaint was received at 3:23 am on March 30th. Officers arrived at the residence where they learned of the missing guns, as well as an undisclosed amount of ammunition.

RCMP are currently attempting to recover the missing items and locate the thief. Police Dog Services and members of the Emergency Response Team are being sent to Fort Providence to assist in the search.

The RCMP have stated that there is no specific threat to the community. they have also asked that Fort Providence residents not post the location and activities of the officers on social media. More updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111.

UPDATE: An adult male has been arrested without incident in relation to this case. More details will be released as they become available.