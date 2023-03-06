Yellowknife City Council met today to discuss whether to appoint a representative to serve on the Community Advisory Board on Homelessness as well as discuss the ongoing Giant Mine Remediation project.

The members of the Homelessness Advisory Board will assist the City regarding homelessness issues in Yellowknife. Council believes that ‘lived experience’ in a new candidate is a key aspect of an efficient committee.

If the City does not receive an application to fill the vacancy in the board, Council may appoint a member of the public to fulfill the needs of the committee.

Council also discussed an update regarding the Giant Mine Remediation Project.

- Advertisement -

Plans for the future include a water treatment plant, the removal of contaminated soil and tailings containment areas and plans are set to continue from last year until 2038.

“The water treatment plant construction will start this year in 2023.” Giant Mine Remediation Project Deputy Director Natalie Plato said while presenting to Council on Monday. “We hope to have it operational by 2025.”

Underground freeze to clear the area of arsenic is scheduled to be completed by 2035.