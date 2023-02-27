The GNWT has just announced that a new comprehensive online funding program information portal has just launched.

Available on the main GNWT website, the new portal will make it easy for residents to find and apply for government funding opportunities.

With over 120 unique funding programs offered by departments and agencies, finding the right funding can be challenging for residents. This directory will bring all funding programs into one location, allowing residents to quickly find the support they need by filtering through available programs based on who they are and what kind of funding they are looking for. This will also help residents to navigate their way through the GNWT’s over 120 different funding programs.

The program information available through the portal has been standardized and streamlined to provide clear and consistent information on each program’s eligibility criteria, funding amount, application deadline, and application process. This ensures that residents can quickly see what support is available and determine if they are eligible to apply.