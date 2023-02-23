The GNWT has announced the recipients of the Minister’s Culture and Heritage Circle Awards.

These awards go to individuals, groups, and organizations that show incredible contributions and work towards strengthening the arts, cultures, heritage, and Indigenous languages of the Northwest Territories.

This year’s Individual Award has gone to Yellowknife’s Karen Wasicuna. As the co-founder of Crazy Legs Contemporary Dance, Karen Wasicuna’s passion and support for dance and performing arts has had a lasting impact on many of her students who are now sharing their culture through dance in various professional capacities.

The Elder Award has gone to Peter Paulette from Fort Smith. Paulette has been influential in promoting his culture and language by teaching and promoting hand games and drumming. His passion for sharing his language, culture and heritage has helped keep history, culture and language thriving in his community.

The Group Award ended up going to the Deh Gah Art Collective from Fort Providence. This group was originally created by Northern Loco for local artists who wanted to expand their creative abilities specifically in their own traditional artistry on their own traditional land. During the 16-week program, artists were shown various skills from Indigenous elders and experts.

The Indigenous Language Revitalization Award went to Betty Harnum from Yellowknife. Betty has dedicated her life to the revitalization of Indigenous language, and for this, she is receiving the Indigenous Language Revitalization Award in memoriam. Betty loved languages and culture. She served as the Territory’s first language commissioner from 1992 to 1996. Her time as the language commissioner only represented a fraction of the work Harnum did during her nearly 50 years in the North. Betty’s achievements included helping to establish the Goyatikǫ Language Society, developing a Chipewyan dictionary and an Inuinnaqtun-to-English dictionary.

Finally, the Minister’s Choice Award went to Hay River’s Linda Duford. Linda is an avid supporter of reviving the North’s rich cultural heritage of fiddling, as a veteran instructor with the Kole Crook Fiddle Association, and operating a music studio in her hometown. She has taught and inspired countless youth all over the Northwest Territories by enthusiastically sharing her love of music. Linda does a lot of volunteering and fundraising to help many youth.

Nominations are already being accepted for next year’s awards. Nominations can be sent by following this link, and will be accepted until September 30th.