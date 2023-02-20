Today, the Government of Northwest Territories (GNWT) released its sixth free mental health and wellness box to Northwest Territories (NWT) youth. These boxes are being made available as part of the My Voice My Choice campaign for youth wellness.

The theme of this month’s box is “Taking Care of Our Land.” Youth aged 13-18 and organizations who serve them can request a box by emailing [email protected]

The boxes include a variety of health and mental wellness resources, learning tools, and individual and group activities like colouring sheets, carving kits, beading and more from northern-based artists. The boxes are available to youth and to organizations who work with youth.

There are six different mental health and wellness boxes, each with a unique theme:

- Advertisement -

Sexual Health

Healthy Relationships

Healthy Coping

Self Harm and Suicide Prevention

Substance Use and Mental Health

Taking Care of Our Land

The free mental health and wellness boxes contain resources on a variety of health and wellness topics designed for youth aged 13 to 18. Individual youth and/or organizations serving youth can request a box and/or facilitator’s guide with lessons and group activities. The themes for the boxes were developed after NWT youth identified that they wanted to learn more about sexual health, suicide prevention, healthy relationships, and healthy coping skills. This is the last box in this series.