Effective immediately, the Government of the Northwest Territories is offering daily walk-in and appointment booking services to clients at the Yellowknife Driver and Vehicle office.

The office will now be offering walk-in and appointment booking services Monday through Friday, providing clients in Yellowknife with added convenience and flexibility in accessing driver and vehicle services. Before this change, walk-in service at the Yellowknife office was available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while clients were required to book appointments to access services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The new schedule for expanded walk-in and appointment booking services is as follows:

· Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Advertisement -

· Wednesday ­– 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clients can click here to book driver and vehicle service appointments at the Yellowknife office. This option allows clients to see available time slots and book appointments at their own convenience, as well as manage their appointments using the cancellation and rebooking options.