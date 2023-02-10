News Alerts Sign Up
Friday, February 10, 2023
BAC continues Black History month celebration with weekend activities

By Ethan Montague
Ecole Allain St-Cyr
École Allain St-Cyr. Photo: CambridgeBayWeather/Wikimedia

BACUP North is hosting a movie night on the evening of February 10th at College Nordique Francophone from 6:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. to showcase Black voices and movies such as Hidden Figures and The Woman King. 

The organization is also putting on a flea market for art, jewelry, food, and much more and promises the event will be nothing like Yellowknife has seen before.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 11 from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at École Allain St-Cyr.

On the morning of the flea market, BACUP North is also hosting a headwrap workshop from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. taking place at École Allain St-Cyr for anyone wanting to come out early.

The flea market follows a book drive and mental health discussion as part of the BAC’s continuation of their Black History month celebratory events going on throughout the city all month long. 

