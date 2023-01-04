Snow removal services are continuing for the City of Yellowknife.

On January 3rd, the plows covered Franklin Avenue from Taylor Road to Forrest Drive, and Dagenais Drive from Range Lake Road to Finlayson Drive North.

For Thursday, they will be clearing snow on Otto Drive and Sikyea Tili. Then on Friday, the city will be clearing snow from 43rd Street Niven Drive from Franklin Avenue to Ballantyne Court.

Here is the schedule for next week’s snow removal services;

Monday, January 9, 2023

Franklin Avenue from Reservoir Road to Matonabee Street;

Niven Drive from Ballantyne Court to Haener Drive.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Franklin Avenue from Matonabee Street to 51st Street;

She La from Sikyea Tili to Sikyea Tili;

Haener Drive from Niven Drive to Haener Court and Haener Court.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Franklin Avenue from 51st Street to 46th Street;

46th Street, 45th Street, and 44th Street from Franklin Avenue to 49th Avenue.

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Otto Drive from Ndilo Hill to Morrison Drive;

54th Avenue from 52nd Street to School Draw Avenue;

Borden Drive from House 301 to Old Airport Road.

Friday, January 13, 2023

Franklin Avenue from 46th Street to 43rd Street;

Driscoll Road from de Weerdt Drive to Haener Drive; and

de Weerdt Drive from Haener Drive to de Weerdt Court and de Weerdt Court.