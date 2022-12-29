A 30-year-old Yellowknife man is facing a slew of charges following a string of break and enters around the city.

Police say shortly after 2 a.m. on Boxing Day, they were called to the scene of an alleged break and enter on 44 Street, and when they arrived, found fresh shoeprints leaving the area. Authorities say about two hours later, they were called to the scene of another break in on Bretzlaff Drive, in which they saw a man walking away from the scene – with police believing the shoe prints he was leaving matched the ones at the other scene.

The man was arrested after a short chase from police, and was allegedly found in possession of stolen items from both businesses. The unnamed accused is facing charges including breaking and entering into a business, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.