Hay River RCMP Investigating Multiple Thefts

- Advertisement -

The Hay River RCMP have been having a busy couple of days.

On April 23rd, as a result of an ongoing drug investigation by the Hay River RCMP, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Hay River.

Subsequent to the search, numerous items were seized including illegal drugs, firearms and cash in excess of $2000. One male was arrested on scene and has been released on conditions to attend Hay River Territorial Court on June 13.

The male has been charged with several offences including; Drug Trafficking, and Firearms offences under the Criminal Code. This matter is still ongoing and further arrests are pending.

- Advertisement -

The Hay River RCMP are also asking for the public’s assistance in locating several different suspects from two separate crimes.

The first incident is a theft of fuel from a school bus at Chief Sunrise School. It is believed that the suspects stole the fuel at some point during the night of April 24th.

The second incident is a Break and Enter/Theft at the Castaway Cottages and Campground in Hay River. Sometime between April 26 – 28, 2022, someone broke into one of the cottages on Lagoon road. Damage to the cottage was sustained and undisclosed items were removed.

Both of these incidents are still under investigation. If any member of the public has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.