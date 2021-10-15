Workplace outbreak declared at City Cabs

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is declaring a workplace outbreak at City Cabs.

Anyone who took a City Cab from September 29 through to today should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they develop.

COVID-19 testing in Yellowknife takes place at 108 Archibald Street, across from the Folk on

the Rocks parking lot.

Walk-in appointments are available daily between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. A shuttle is available to transport individuals in need of testing by calling 766-8650.

The outbreak at the Snare Lake Hydro worksite has been declared over as of October 11th.