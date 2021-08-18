UNW and GNWT reach new collective agreement

- Advertisement -

The GNWT and the Union of Northern Workers have come to a new collective agreement.

This new agreement is effective April 1 this and will last until the end of March in 2023.

The new deal includes an annual 1.5 per cent salary increase, changes to Domestic Violence and Caregiver Leave and the removal of binary pronouns from the collective agreement.

UNW president Todd Parsons says he is pleased with the results of the negotiations.

“During this round of bargaining, both sides came together to listen, have conversations, and to find middle ground,” he said in a statement.

The deal also included a memorandum of understanding as Aurora College works on becoming a polytechnic.

Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek commended the negotiating teams for reaching a deal.

“Employees are the GNWT’s most important resource, and it is essential that we have a fair and sustainable contract in place with them so that we continue to maintain an efficient, effective, and sustainable public service,” she said in a statement.

The union represents some 5,700 members working for the GNWT, including the NWT Power Corporation, the Ekati Diamond Mine, in municipal governments, for local housing authorities and private contracting firms.

The GNWT also recently came to a new collective agreement with the territory’s teacher’s union.