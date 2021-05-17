GNWT and NWT Teachers’ Association enter negotiations on new collective agreement

- Advertisement -

The GNWT and the NWT Teachers’ Association have started negotiating towards a new collective agreement.

This is the second time in a year a new deal has been negotiated, after the parties signed a deal in October which dated back retroactively to the beginning of August.

The current deal in place is set to expire on July 31, 2021.

“Negotiating a new collective agreement can be difficult under ideal conditions. During this unprecedented and challenging time, the NWTTA and the GNWT are optimistic that by working together in good-faith, a fair and reasonable agreement will be reached that will balance the interests of both parties,” read a joint statement from the GNWT.

Negotiations between the GNWT and NWTTA are scheduled to run from May 17 to 21.

Last year’s deal saw teachers in the territory get a wage increase. Wages went up 2.5 per cent, which is the standard increase across the public service, 2.5 per cent. The Northern Living Benefit was also increased by $450.

The deal also added language about requirements for teachers who are moved to the north by the GNWT, “to ensure they will provide at least one school year of service or the term of the contract, whichever is less.”

If a new deal isn’t signed before the end of July, the current detail will remain active until a new collective agreement is reached.

The GNWT is also currently negotiating a new collective agreement with the Union of Northern Workers.

The union represents some 5,700 members working for the GNWT, as well a the NWT Power Corporation, the Ekati Diamond Mine, in municipal governments, for local housing authorities and private contracting firms.