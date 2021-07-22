Adjustments made to pandemic relief extension program

New adjustments to the recently introduced Pandemic Relief Extension Program means that businesses who rely on tourism but do not have a Tourism Operators Licence can apply for an exemption.
After launching the program in June, Tourism Minister Caroline Wawzonek says ITI has received feedback from businesses that are a part of the tourism industry in the NWT and rely on out-of-territory travellers, but do not have TOLs.
Wawzonek says the change, which takes effect immediately, will allow tourism-related businesses to be exempted in order to receive the short-term assistance they need.
“Applicants will still need to demonstrate a need for financial support for eligible fixed costs and that they rely on out-of-territory travellers for a significant portion of their income,” she adds.
Wawzonek says they will be required to show that the amount of support being requested from this and any other federal, territorial, municipal or other COVID-19 relief program will not result in profit for their business.
If a tourism-related business is approved to apply to the PREP as an exception, the minimum eligible amount for funding is $2,500 to a maximum of $25,000.
Another adjustment made to the PREP was to clarify the nature of “eligible expenses” including a confirmation that eligible fixed costs funded under the PREP need to be NWT-based costs.
Updated program guidelines are available online.
Those with questions about the program are encouraged to contact the tourism development officer in their regional ITI office.