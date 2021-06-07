New support programs available for tourism and accommodations

- Advertisement -

Two new support programs have been announced for licensed tourism operators and licensed accommodation providers across the NWT.

Tourism Minister Caroline Wawzonek says the two programs were developed to support two of the hardest hit sectors impacted by the pandemic.

“In the fall of 2020, 75% of tourism businesses reported a decline in revenues of at least 50%,” she adds.

The Pandemic Relief Extension Program will assist licensed tourism operators with eligible fixed costs within the NWT at a minimum of $2,500 (to a maximum of $100,000).

Home-based tourism businesses will also be able to access this relief funding.

The Supplement for Tourism Accommodation Relief Program will provide financial assistance to licensed accommodation providers for eligible expenses in facilities with three or more rooms.

Wawzonek says the tourism and accommodation sectors are an important part of the NWT’s economy, and two significantly impacted industries that require targeted assistance.

“I believe these new programs will help these sectors maintain their footing to be able to welcome visitors back to our territory,” she adds.

Wawzonek says the two programs are available for application now, and will provide support to these two sectors as they continue to look forward to the easing of travel restrictions.

“Until that happens, industries that rely more heavily on out-of-territory investment will continue to need support to be ready for recovery,” she adds.

These programs build on previous support from the GNWT, delivered in partnership with CanNor.