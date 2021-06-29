Fort Providence man missing, presumed drowned

- Advertisement -

Fort Providence RCMP are currently searching for a man who was swept away by the current while swimming in the Mackenzie River.

He was last seen at Winter Crossing just outside of Fort Providence, at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The 56 year-old man is Indigenous and was wearing a long sleeved pink shirt with blue shorts.

Local volunteers, RCMP, staff from the GNWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources and a local private helicopter company were called in to help with the search.

A search was organized, but called off at 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning due to darkness.

The man is considered missing and presumed drowned. Fort Simpson RCMP have been contacted.

Marine Transportation Services have been asked to watch for the man during the barge transportation season.

If anyone has information on a man with the matching clothing description, they are asked to contact Fort Providence RCMP at 867-699-1111.