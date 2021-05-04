Hay River suspends youth recreation programs due to YK COVID-19 outbreak

- Advertisement -

The Town of Hay River is suspending all youth and multi-sport drop-in programs, as new COVID-19 exposure risks continue to be reported in Yellowknife.

The move is being made out of an abundance of caution, according to a post on the Town of Hay River Facebook page.

The suspension will be in place until further notice, as the town continues to monitor the “extensiveness of the Yellowknife outbreak,” the statement adds.

The Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency made a similar move yesterday, when it closed two schools in Behchoko over concerns some students may have been in Yellowknife for a soccer tournament held last weekend.

A number of services in Hay River remain open.

The Don Stewart Aquatic Centre, walking track, fitness programming, and concession services are remaining open.