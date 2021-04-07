Live fire exercise April 9-11 west of Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

The Loyal Edmonton Regiment is conducting a live-fire exercise along the shores of Great Slave Lake near Yellowknife.

The exercise will be happening between April 9 and 11, with increased military presence in the area during that time.



Firing will be happening to the west, which is a lightly travelled, unpopulated area, according to a statement from the Canadian Armed Forces.

The exercise will be happening 40 kilometres west of Yellowknife. The trail turning off Highway 3 towards the location of the exercise will be marked with signs to warn residents.